Missouri man accused of killing cats he found on Craigslist

May 11, 2019 1:34 pm
 
ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with felony animal abuse after authorities say he killed and dismembered cats he found in online want ads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says 20-year-old Kaine Louzader was charged Friday. Prosecutors say more charges are expected.

Court documents say dead cats have been turning up on or near Louzader’s street outside St. Peters since January. Police contacted Louzader after someone reported seeing him dump a dead cat near his house.

St. Charles County police Sgt. Jeff Ochs says Louzader told police he would scour Craigslist ads for free cats, then would take them home and stomp or strangle them. Police say he dismembered some cats before dumping their remains.

Louzader is being held on $50,000 bond and could not be reached Saturday for comment. No lawyer is listed for him in online court documents.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

