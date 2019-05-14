Missouri man charged with killing, dismembering a Kansas man

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with fatally shooting another man, dismembering his body and then setting the remains on fire.

Thirty-year-old Colton Stock was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Bond is set at $1 million cash only.

Police arrested him May 5 while responding to report of gunfire at a home where Calkins’ remains were found. The Kansas City Star reports that police Sgt. Richard Sharp said investigators have not found all of Calkins’ remains.

An autopsy determined Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned. Sharp said Stock and Calkins had a “drug relationship.”

