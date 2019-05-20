Listen Live Sports

Missouri teenager fatally struck by train on railroad bridge

May 20, 2019 4:10 pm
 
DE SOTO, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl Missouri girl died when she was struck by a train after she and friends climbed a train trestle to jump into a creek.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Grant Bissell says five teens were swimming in a creek Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated town of Hematite when they climbed a trestle to jump into the creek. Three of the friends heard a Union Pacific train coming and jumped into the creek, and two others tried to run.

One made it to safety but the 15-year-old was struck and killed. Authorities on Monday identified her as Shianne N. Haines of Hillsboro.

Jefferson County authorities and Union Pacific are conducting investigations of the incident.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

