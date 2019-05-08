Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mom accused of doing drugs, passing out in front of kids

May 8, 2019 6:13 am
 
< a min read
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia mom who passed out in a McDonald’s bathroom after doing drugs in front of her kids has been charged with child neglect.

WCHS-TV reports Tuesday that 32-year-old Sarah Parker is facing charges of child neglect resulting in injury after the incident on Saturday.

The station cites police and says Parker snorted the drugs through her nose before losing consciousness. Police say her 2- and 3-year-old kids were in the bathroom with her when she passed out.

A criminal complaint obtained by the station says marijuana and multiple glass pipes were found in her purse. A knife and a can of mace were also found on the floor next to Parker.

She’s currently jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. Her attorney didn’t return a voicemail.

