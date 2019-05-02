Listen Live Sports

Mom accused of threatening school over son’s suspension

May 2, 2019 9:26 am
 
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother is accused of threatening to shoot up an elementary school after her son was suspended from riding the bus for fighting.

Ocala police officials say 29-year-old Melissa Giddens was arrested Wednesday after officials at College Park Elementary School alerted them to a threatening voicemail she left.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports school officials told officers Giddens’ son had been suspended from the bus three days for an April 29 fight.

An officer went to Giddens’ home and played her the recording of the message. An arrest report says Giddens told investigators she was frustrated with the school and the bus driver.

She was charged with making a threat to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting.

She remains in jail. A lawyer isn’t listed on records.

