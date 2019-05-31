Listen Live Sports

Mom pleads guilty in case of naked, chained Alabama boy

May 31, 2019 5:09 am
 
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse of her son, who authorities say was found naked and chained up.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the 32-year-old woman entered the plea Thursday, saying she “made bad decision and bad judgments.” Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has said deputies responding to an anonymous report of child abuse in September found the boy chained to a door in a Prattville home.

The sheriff said the boy was apparently chained for several hours that day. Prosecutors say evidence shows the malnourished boy also had been forced to sleep in a dog crate for years.

The boy’s mother is set to be sentenced in August. His stepfather, grandmother and two uncles charged in the case are set to go to trial in July.

