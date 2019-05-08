Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Murder charge dismissed in 1986 slaying after DNA analysis

May 8, 2019 9:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a man in a 1986 cold case slaying in southwestern Michigan following new DNA analysis.

Michael Leon Curry was charged in March in Van Buren County in the 1986 strangulation of 59-year-old Wilda Wilkinson in her Bangor home. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Keith Robinson said Tuesday the charge was dismissed at the end of April “based on new information” and “to allow for further investigation.”

The charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Curry could be charged later. Robinson didn’t release more details, citing the ongoing investigation into Wilkinson’s death.

Curry, who police said had earlier confessed to the killing , had been living in California. He was brought to Michigan and jailed, but has since been released.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.