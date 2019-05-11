Listen Live Sports

Murder suspect wounded in shootout with California police

May 11, 2019 5:56 pm
 
DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a liquor store owner near Los Angeles is hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound suffered during a shootout with police at the end of a chase.

The county sheriff’s department says the man is in critical condition Saturday.

He is believed to be the gunman who walked into a Downey liquor store on Tuesday and shot down its owner.

The high-speed chase began Friday afternoon when a black Prius he was riding in refused to pull over. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a large-caliber revolver at police.

It ended when traffic trapped the Prius and police who pulled up in the next lane riddled the car with gunfire.

Authorities said a woman driving the Prius was shot, but her injury was not life-threatening.

