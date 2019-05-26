Listen Live Sports

News reports: 8 people shot at party in Virginia

May 26, 2019
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — News reports say at least eight people were shot during a party in Virginia. It was not immediately known whether there were any fatalities.

WAVY.com quotes a spokesperson with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital as saying that eight patients with gunshot wounds, all male, were being treated.

Their conditions were not given.

Police were called to the neighborhood in Chesapeake just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of people refusing to move vehicles and traffic congestion.

