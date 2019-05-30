Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Northern California inmate killed; 2 prisoners suspected

May 30, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has been killed at a Northern California state prison and two other prisoners are suspects in his death.

Officials say the 63-year-old man was stabbed with a homemade weapon in an exercise yard Thursday at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Guards saw two inmates fighting with him and used pepper spray and a blast grenade to stop the violence.

The dead inmate was serving life without chance of parole at the maximum-security prison east of Sacramento. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Advertisement

One suspect is serving life without chance of parole for a murder in Sacramento County. The other is serving a 22-year sentence for an attempted murder in Orange County.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.