Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

NY teacher on leave after complaints of mock slave auction

May 30, 2019 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A fourth-grade teacher in a northern New York school district has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having white students bid on black classmates during a mock slave auction.

The mother of one of the black students tells WWNY the incident happened Tuesday at North Elementary School in the Watertown City School District.

A statement from the school district said the teacher had been placed on leave during a district investigation launched after parents complained she had “exercised poor judgment in teaching a recent lesson.”

A fifth-grade teacher at a private school in Westchester County was fired in March after parents complained she held mock “slave auctions .” The Chapel School in Bronxville agreed to hire a diversity officer after the state attorney general’s office investigated.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.