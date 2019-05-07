Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officer whose gun was stolen during stripper tryst fired

May 7, 2019 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer whose service weapon was stolen during a rendezvous with two strippers at a Rhode Island hotel has been fired.

Sgt. John Boyle says Emanuel Brandao was fired March 28 due to conduct considered unsatisfactory.

The 37-year-old Brandao had been placed on leave after the gun was stolen from the glove box of his car in early February.

Brandao told authorities he and the women were “hanging out” at a Pawtucket hotel, and he discovered his gun missing after they left.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The gun was found in the mail slot at a Providence fire station.

The women told authorities Brandao paid them $2,500 for sex.

A man who answered the phone Tuesday at a listed number for Brandao said it was the wrong number. Another number rang unanswered.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.