Officers put on leave amid probe of recorded violent arrest

May 21, 2019 12:16 pm
 
DOVER, N.J. (AP) — Three New Jersey police officers are on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate a violent arrest that was caught on video.

The probe stems from the arrest of 19-year-old Cyprian Luke Sunday in Dover, New Jersey. The video shows him being punched repeatedly in the face by officers as he was taken into custody.

The officers’ names have not been released and no charges have been filed. Authorities say at least one of the officers was injured in the incident.

Dover Mayor James Dodd characterized the video as “very disturbing,” though he urged people not to form opinions on the matter until “all the facts have come out.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation.

A warrant was issued for the Luke’s arrest after he failed to show up at court for a domestic violence case. Officers confronted him Sunday near a convenience store around 2 a.m. Luke’s family members claim the officers didn’t mention the warrant before they tried to arrest him.

The nearly three-minute video shows Luke being punched by police, taken to the ground, pepper sprayed and choked. He now faces charges of assault and criminal mischief stemming from the incident, and is due to make a court appearance Thursday on those counts.

Authorities have not said whether anything else took place that is not seen in the video.

