Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Owners say miniature horse killed, dismembered in Missouri

May 8, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHANY, Mo. (AP) — The owners of a miniature horse are demanding justice after the animal was found shot and dismembered in northwest Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tharp’s Horse Shoeing in Bethany posted on Facebook that the 30-inch horse, Quigley, was “tortured for no reason.”

Bethany police say the crime is under investigation. No arrests have been made. Police Chief Brian Groom says officers believe the horse’s death is an isolated incident.

Quigley’s owners say the 4-year-old horse was found in the owner’s pasture.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.