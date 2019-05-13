Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Paper wins contempt case over Parkland shooting suspect

May 13, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a Florida school board’s request that a newspaper and two reporters be held in contempt for publishing information about the former student charged with last year’s campus massacre.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday dismissed the Broward County School Board’s request that she find the South Florida Sun Sentinel in contempt for publishing redacted material from an August report about Nikolas Cruz’s educational background. The district argued the material was redacted to protect his privacy.

The paper argued the district failed to properly redact the material, making it viewable by anyone with Microsoft Word. The redacted material showed the district hadn’t gotten Cruz the mental health treatment he needed before the February 2018 shooting that left 17 dead.

The paper won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.