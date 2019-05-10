Listen Live Sports

Parents accused in Illinois boy’s beating death due in court

May 10, 2019 12:08 am
 
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son are due in court for preliminary hearings in the case.

Court records show 36-year-old JoAnn Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr. of Crystal Lake are scheduled for Friday morning preliminary hearings in McHenry County court. Both face murder charges in Andrew “AJ” Freund’s beating death last month. Police found AJ’s body in a shallow grave covered with straw April 24, nine days after authorities say he died and a week after his parents reported him missing .

Public defenders represent both parents. Freund’s court-appointed attorney on Tuesday asked for a psychological evaluation of his client.

According to an affidavit, the parents forced AJ to take a cold shower before he died as punishment for lying about soiling his underwear.

