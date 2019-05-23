Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parents of slain drug informant to appeal lawsuit dismissal

May 23, 2019 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — The attorney for the parents of a North Dakota college student found dead after becoming an informant to drug investigators plan to appeal a judge’s dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit.

Tim O’Keeffe said Thursday that Tammy and John Sadek are disappointed with the ruling and a bit surprised by it. The Sadeks sued the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, one of its deputies and the county, alleging their son, Andrew Sadek, was killed because he was coerced into becoming a drug informant.

The 20-year-old North Dakota State College of Science student agreed to become an informant in exchange for lenience after he was caught selling marijuana. His body, with a gunshot wound to the head and rocks in his backpack, was found in the Red River in June 2014.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1941: FDR proclaims emergency in response to Nazi threats

Get our daily newsletter.