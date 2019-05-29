Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Pastor condemns Catholic school’s recognition of LGBT unions

May 29, 2019 8:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Catholic girls school in Washington, D.C., says it’s getting overwhelmingly positive responses to its decision to include same-sex union announcements in its alumnae magazine.

But the pastor of a nearby Catholic parish calls the move by Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School a “dagger to the heart.”

The Washington Post reported on the criticism by Monsignor Edward J. Filardi of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bethesda, Maryland. He wrote in Sunday’s parish bulletin that Visitation’s president emerita, Sister Mary Berchmans, has betrayed her faith and succumbed to lobbying.

Berchmans says the move at the 220-year-old girl’s school follows “the Gospel commandment of love.” She said the church’s stance on same-sex marriage is clear, but the church also teaches that all people are God’s children.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.