PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

May 25, 2019 4:00 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people walking through the dappled light of the Medina of Fez in Morocco; a woman walking through her roofless house after a tornado in Missouri; and the kaleidoscopic entrance to a mall in Tokyo.

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 18-24, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

