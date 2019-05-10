Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh funicular reopens after 3 months of repairs

May 10, 2019 2:29 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A funicular that gives sightseers and commuters a panoramic view of Pittsburgh has reopened.

The Monongahela (muh-nahn-guh-HAYL’-uh) Incline was closed for more than three months because of flood damage.

The reopening had a slight hiccup when power went out in the neighborhood just an hour after service restarted Friday morning.

The Port Authority says power to the incline was restored later in the morning. Duquesne Light says the rest of the neighborhood should be back online soon.

The Monongahela Incline opened in 1870 and is one of two in the city. It was the first passenger funicular railway built in the United States.

A water main break in February damaged computer equipment and exposed serious deterioration in a support wall that was part of the original construction.

About 600,000 riders use the funicular annually.

