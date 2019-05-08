Listen Live Sports

Police: 2nd suspect arrested in downtown Detroit shooting

May 8, 2019 5:08 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in the non-fatal shooting of three men in Detroit’s popular Greektown entertainment district.

Police Chief James Craig says the 26-year-old Farmington Hills man was arrested Wednesday in Oak Park, just north of Detroit. A 23-year-old Livonia man was arrested earlier this week. Two other men still were being sought.

Shots were fired into a crowd in Greektown late Sunday night. Surveillance video helped police identify the suspects who fled.

Craig says the victims’ wounds aren’t considered life-threatening. Their ages are 23, 24 and 32.

Craig has said the shooting was believed to be over a previous shooting and could involve “gang members who primarily reside outside Detroit.”

