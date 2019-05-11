Listen Live Sports

Police: 5 shot, wounded in Philadelphia ambush by 3 teens

May 11, 2019 1:07 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say five men were shot and wounded, one critically, after being ambushed by three teenagers in north Philadelphia.

Police said three males broke away from a group of 10 or 11 males walking down a street just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, and surveillance video shows three teenagers shortly afterward firing at the group.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the teens — estimated at no more than 15 years old — “were lying in wait waiting for those guys.”

A 26-year-old man shot in the head and wrist was in critical condition Saturday. Others, in stable condition, included a 25-year-old shot in the back, a 26-year-old hit in the forearms, hand and thigh, a 27-year-old hit in the heel and a 32-year-old hit in the back.

No arrests were announced.

