Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police continue probe into 4 family members slain in home

May 1, 2019 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the Sunday evening deaths of four family members found shot in their suburban Ohio home.

West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson says Wednesday the investigation is ongoing. Police have not publicly identified any suspects.

A coroner identified the man and three women killed and said all four died from gunshot wounds. She did not specify their relationship or release other details Tuesday on the autopsy results.

Authorities say they don’t believe the slayings were a hate crime.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A man identified as a resident of the apartment called 911 late Sunday, saying he arrived home to find four family members down and bleeding.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said Monday they believed the victims were members of a family that had worshipped there.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.