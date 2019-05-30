Listen Live Sports

Police: Wanted man found in trunk of car at auto auction

May 30, 2019 6:22 pm
 
MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a man found in the trunk of a car that arrived for sale at a Pennsylvania auto auction is wanted in New York.

LNP newspaper reported 25-year-old Leon Parks, of New York City, is wanted for parole violations and weapons charges.

Workers processing the vehicle at the Manheim Auto Auction facility found him inside. The facility is about 90 miles (130 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

Darren Leeds told LNP he opened the trunk of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat from the New York City area to photograph it, “and there was a guy in there.”

Leeds says he ran to get water for the man, who he says wasn’t moving much.

Police say they used fingerprints to identify Parks, who was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail to await extradition.

