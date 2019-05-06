Listen Live Sports

Police: Officer driving home hits, kills woman lying in road

May 6, 2019 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer driving home after work ran over and killed a woman who was lying on a Florida expressway.

The Florida Times-Union reports that a Jacksonville officer was driving a marked patrol vehicle when the crash occurred about 2:40 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 295.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the officer was headed home after a shift. A witness who was with the woman confirmed to investigators that she was lying in the road when she was hit.

Authorities haven’t identified the officer or the woman.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the woman was in the roadway.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

