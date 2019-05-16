Police officer, firefighter injured in Wisconsin shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A police officer and a firefighter have been injured in a shooting in Appleton, Wisconsin, and several others have been taken to a hospital.

Appleton police Officer Meghan Cash says first responders went to a downtown location following a call that someone needed medical assistance about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It is not yet clear what happened after they arrived but Cash says there was a shooting and the firefighter and officer were injured. She did not give their condition.

Cash says she does not know how many other people were injured but several were taken to a local hospital.

Asked if a suspect had been apprehended, Cash did not respond directly, but said: “There is no threat to the community.”

Appleton is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

