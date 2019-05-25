Listen Live Sports

Police say body found on Long Island is MS-13 gang victim

May 25, 2019 4:24 pm
 
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say they have recovered the body of a MS-13 gang victim who was buried in a shallow grave over two years ago.

Newsday reports that detectives unearthed the body in the heavily wooded Massapequa Preserve on Friday.

The body has not been identified, but police say the victim is one of 11 people killed by MS-13 gang members in 2016.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says authorities have combed the park more than a dozen times searching for human remains.

Ryder says the detectives found the unidentified body Friday after police dogs pointed to an indentation in the ground.

The body was found near where police found the remains of 18-year-old Julio Espantzay-Gonzalez in 2017. Three reputed MS-13 members have been charged in Espantzay-Gonzalez’s death.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

