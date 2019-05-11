Listen Live Sports

Police: South Dakota man stole sex toys from couple’s house

May 11, 2019 12:10 pm
 
TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is accused of stealing $500 worth of sex toys from a couple’s home over a period of about two years.

The Argus Leader reports that 25-year-old Brody Fuchs, of Tyndall (TIN’-duhl), is charged with second-degree burglary.

Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian McGuire says Fuchs took “a bunch” of the items from a residence in Tyndall, which is near the Nebraska border.

An affidavit says the couple had installed a camera system inside the house, which caught Fuchs entering the home for about 40 seconds, then leaving. A deputy recovered a number of sex toys during a search of the suspect’s residence.

McGuire did not say whether Fuchs knew the couple.

A phone number for Fuchs could not be found.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the deputy’s last name.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

