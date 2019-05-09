Police find baby who was kidnapped by suspects in ski masks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in western North Carolina say they have found a 7-week-old baby girl who was kidnapped by a man and a woman who were wearing ski masks.

Asheville police tweeted Thursday evening that the baby was kidnapped in Biltmore Park, a mixed-use area that has retail stores.

Less than three hours after the initial tweet, authorities said the baby had been found safe in adjacent Henderson County. Authorities say a car believed to have been used in the abduction was also found in Henderson County.

It is unclear whether investigators have made any arrests.

