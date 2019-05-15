Listen Live Sports

Police: Toddler girl dies after assault at Virginia hotel

May 15, 2019 3:35 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 17-month-old girl has died after being assaulted at a Richmond hotel.

The girl’s mother, Aija Brown, tells news outlets that Nariah Ivy Brown died Friday after being sexually assaulted two days earlier. She says she left her daughter in a motel room with a man she trusted and returned to find her daughter wounded. She says Nariah was then hospitalized.

City police have only said the girl was assaulted. Authorities haven’t released Nariah’s official cause of death or expanded on the type of assault she suffered. No charges were filed in the girl’s death as of Tuesday.

A vigil was held for the toddler Tuesday night.

