Rainy week worries people who live along Mississippi River

May 5, 2019 9:03 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday near St. Louis, but officials are watching the forecast closely because more rain is possible in the area this week,

The river has already crested at many of the hardest-hit towns, but the wet forecast is a concern.

National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Walsh says 1-to-3 inches of rain is possible this week.

If that forecast holds up, there will be a second crest on the river.

The floods are blamed on four deaths, three in Missouri and one in Indiana.

