Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Doors unlocked before tiger attack at Kansas zoo

May 10, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state report says that safety doors in a Sumatran tiger’s enclosure at a Kansas zoo were left unlocked before the animal attacked and injured a veteran zookeeper.

The report released Friday by the Kansas Department of Labor agreed with the Topeka Zoo’s assessment that no equipment failure or other problem with the enclosure led to the April 20 attack.

Zookeeper Kristyn Hayden-Ortega was hospitalized after suffering puncture wounds and lacerations to her head, neck and back.

Hayden-Ortega had gone into the outdoor area of the tiger’s enclosure to clean it. The animal was supposed to be in an indoor area, behind two doors. The report says the doors “had been locked in the open position.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The report said the zoo is now requiring that two employees check the doors.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1800: President Adams orders federal government to D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.