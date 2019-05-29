Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report finds Grand Canyon tourists buoyed nearby communities

May 29, 2019 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A new report from the National Park Service says areas surrounding the Grand Canyon benefited last year from millions of tourism dollars.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the report found the 6.3 million people who visited in 2018 spent $947 million in communities near the park.

They say that spending helped support more than 12,500 local jobs.

Acting Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum says the National Park Service appreciates the services that the Grand Canyon’s neighbors offer to visitors.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

According to the report, 318 million visitors contributed more than $20 billion of direct spending in communities within 60 miles (97 kilometers) of a national park.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.