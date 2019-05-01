Listen Live Sports

Rhode Island college evacuated, classes suspended

May 1, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — An evacuation has been ordered and classes suspended at a Rhode Island college over what it says is a “public safety concern.”

The Community College of Rhode Island tweeted Wednesday to “Please evacuate the Warwick Campus immediately.”

The school also said to “remain calm” and “wait for further instructions.”

State police told The Associated Press they are on the scene with troopers and dogs.

A tweet from the school urged people not to remain in the parking lot area.

Teacher Norm Grant told television station WPRI that police are responding to the scene.

No other information was available.

