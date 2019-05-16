Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Russia challenges chemical watchdog on naming perpetrators

May 16, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is seeking Security Council approval for a resolution that challenges the global chemical weapons watchdog for setting up an investigative team with the power to name perpetrators of chemical attacks.

The draft resolution circulated to council members Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press notes “with concern the continuing politicization of the work” of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

It says the Security Council is the only international body authorized to impose “legitimate compulsory measures” on countries that violate the chemical weapons convention.

The OPCW took the initiative to apportion blame for poison gas and nerve agent attacks last year after Russia used its veto in the Security Council to terminate a joint U.N.-OPCW investigative body set up in 2015 to determine responsibility for chemical attacks.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.