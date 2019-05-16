Listen Live Sports

School district fires woman accused of duct-taping student

May 16, 2019 1:22 pm
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The three adults present in a special education classroom in western New York when a 12-year-old had his wrists duct taped together have all resigned or been fired.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports that Latoya Davis, the paraprofessional who police say did the duct-taping, was terminated from her job at Flower City School 54 in Rochester on Tuesday.

A teaching assistant and the classroom teacher both submitted their resignations.

Davis faces misdemeanor charges of unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child. A message was left with her lawyer.

One of the teachers present in the special education classroom described in a deposition how Davis used two separate types of tape to try and bind together the boy’s arms and close his mouth.

