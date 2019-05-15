Search area widens for missing toddler in eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials have widened the search area for a 22-month-old boy who disappeared Sunday evening from his rural Kentucky home.

News outlets report Magoffin County Emergency Management Director Robert Prater says the original search area was a half-mile radius from the home but is now about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) and includes an old, overgrown mining operation.

Magoffin County Search and Rescue Chief Carter Conley says crews are using dogs, ATVs, helicopters and drones with thermal cameras to search the rugged terrain.

Kentucky State Police spokesman William Petry says there’s no evidence of foul play and a kidnapping would be odd in such a rural area, but police aren’t ruling out anything.

The boy’s father, Elden Howard, says he is offering a $5,000 reward for the child’s safe return.

