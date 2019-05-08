Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Searchers find body of teen who fell through ice in February

May 8, 2019 6:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EVART, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the body of a 15-year-old boy who fell through ice in February in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The Osceola County sheriff’s department says the body of Dylan Shaw was found Tuesday about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) down the Muskegon River from where he went missing.

Shaw, who lived in Evart, fell into the river in nearby Sylvan Township with two more teens Feb. 7, but he was the only one who didn’t get to shore. Earlier searches for the teen were unsuccessful amid poor weather conditions and high water.

Undersheriff John Keathley tells WPBN-TV the river was lower Tuesday, making conditions better for searching. He says he hopes the discovery of Shaw’s body “does bring closure to the family.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.