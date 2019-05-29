Listen Live Sports

Seattle-area man pleads guilty to threatening Trump family

May 29, 2019 7:22 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area man has pleaded guilty to charges that he posted online threats against members of the president’s family, including Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle said 27-year-old Chase Bliss Colasurdo pleaded guilty Wednesday. He was arrested May 1 after he posted an Instagram photo showing a gun pointed at a picture of Kushner. He also made threats against synagogues and media figures.

Agents said Colasurdo initially told them he did not intend to hurt anyone and had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. They released him but monitored him and say he made further threats and bought ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Prosecutors said he tried to buy a handgun but was denied because the Secret Service flagged him in the background check system.

