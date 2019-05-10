Listen Live Sports

Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

May 10, 2019 8:56 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — One person died and two others were injured in a Friday shooting in Seattle, authorities said.

Seattle Police Detective Patrick Michaud told reporters that gunfire erupted in the Central District neighborhood about 3 p.m.

As police were responding to the shooting call, they got word that a vehicle had dropped off gunshot victims at a hospital.

KOMO reports the hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill, said five people arrived in a vehicle, one dead and two with serious injuries. The two others fled the scene.

The two injured victims, men ages 20 and 46, were taken to a different hospital and were both listed in satisfactory condition.

Police were searching for suspects.

Chang Sunwoo, the owner of Union Teriyaki and Market near the site of the shooting, told The Seattle Times that he was inside his shop when he said he heard what sounded like 15 to 20 gun shots.

“I thought it was a firecracker, so I checked outside,” he told the Times.

Craig Owenby said he was in his apartment when he heard a large volley of gunshots, maybe 20 to 30. He said he looked outside and saw a black car driving south with both doors open.

“I heard some guys yelling for help and that’s when I called 911,” he told the newspaper.

