Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sentence next for ex-Michigan trooper in teen’s death

May 12, 2019 11:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan state trooper is facing a prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter for firing a Taser at a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner quit the state police after the 2017 incident. He’s returning to court Monday for his sentence, about a month after his conviction .

Prosecutors say Bessner “committed an unspeakable act” when he fired his Taser from a moving patrol car and struck Damon (Da-MAHN’) Grimes.

Bessner’s lawyer said the officer believed Grimes had a gun in his waistband, but the 15-year-old didn’t have a weapon.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bessner, who is white, didn’t testify at the second trial. During his first trial, which ended without a verdict, he said he was “shocked” to learn that the black teen didn’t have a gun.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.