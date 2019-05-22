Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van

May 22, 2019 5:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an infant has died after being left in a hot van for hours outside a Florida daycare.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that the 5-month-old girl was discovered Wednesday afternoon outside a Jacksonville daycare facility.

Investigators say the girl’s mother had called the daycare to check on her, and an employee said she didn’t know the child was there. Officials say the mother then rushed over and found the girl in the van. Officials say the child had been in the hot vehicle for about five hours.

Rescue workers responded and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

No charges were immediately filed. Investigators said they didn’t know why or how the child was left in the vehicle.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.