Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Dad, thinking intruder, fatally shoots his daughter

May 20, 2019 7:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a Greenville man mistook his daughter for a potential intruder and killed her.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt tells news outlets that the man heard someone trying to enter his home early Sunday, so he shot through a door.

County Coroner Parks Evans says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set for Monday. The case remains under investigation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.