Shots fired on Kansas State campus; no injuries reported

May 9, 2019 2:11 pm
 
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University officials have confirmed that shots were fired at a parking lot on campus but that no injuries have been reported and there is “no ongoing threat.”

University spokesman Jeff Morris says the shots were fired around 11 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot north of the Foundation Building, where fundraising efforts are organized. No vehicle damage was reported.

Morris says officers rushed over from the nearby university police station and locked down the building while they investigated. The university initially ordered people in the area to shelter in place.

Morris says authorities haven’t made any arrests and are interviewing witnesses. He said he had no other details about the shooting.

Kansas State University’s main campus is in Manhattan, about 120 miles west of Kansas City, Missouri.

