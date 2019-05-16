Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Small plane lands on Florida highway during rush hour

May 16, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MAITLAND, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane made an emergency landing on a Florida highway ramp during rush hour and crashed into a car.

News outlets report the plane landed Thursday around 5:30 p.m. on an Interstate 4 on-ramp in Maitland, just north of Orlando.

Maitland Police Lt. Louis Grindle says there were no injuries.

Grindle says the pilot reported the airplane had run out of fuel.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says the aircraft had been heading to Orlando Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.