Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Somali asylum-seeker detained for over 2 years released

May 20, 2019 3:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers representing an asylum-seeker from Somalia who’s been detained for over 2 ½ years without a bond hearing say he’s been released.

Acting on behalf of Mahamed Ahmed-Cali, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued the heads of the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and Enforcement and Removal Operations, as well as a county corrections department.

The lawsuit said Ahmed-Cali presented himself at his port of entry in San Diego in 2016 and was detained. He’s been transferred to immigration detention facilities in six states.

Ahmed-Cali was one of 92 Somalis who sued the U.S. government after they sat shackled on an airplane for two days in an aborted deportation in 2017. The case was dismissed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He was released Monday, and his lawyer said his asylum claim is pending.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.