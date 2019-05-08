Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect identified in Savannah State University shooting

May 8, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities have identified a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with gunfire that wounded a student at Savannah State University.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Wednesday news release says De’Ante Lamont Scott faces an aggravated assault charge in connection with the Tuesday afternoon shooting. The unidentified victim is expected to recover.

Authorities say Scott isn’t a student at the university. The GBI says it’s investigating to determine the details on the dispute that led to the shooting, which happened outside a student housing complex on campus.

Online records show Scott was being held at the Chatham County jail. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.