Teen shot, critically wounded outside supermarket

May 1, 2019 7:01 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy who was shot outside a Philadelphia supermarket remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the boy had parked his bike and was heading into the store when at least eight shots rang out. The boy, who was hit twice in the abdomen, then ran inside of the store but soon fell to the ground.

Some people inside the store tried to help the boy before emergency responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery, but further details on his injuries were not released.

The teen’s name has not been disclosed, and it’s not clear if he was the shooter’s intended target. No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

