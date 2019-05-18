Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen sues officer who held him at gunpoint near bus stop

May 18, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming teenager is suing an off-duty officer from Colorado who pulled a gun on him as he ran to a bus stop in Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 18-year-old Gerardo Becerra filed claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment against Vanessa Schultz in a Wyoming court.

Schultz is a police officer in Colorado and was on vacation when she heard a loud noise and assumed a teenager running nearby had committed a crime. Becerra was running to catch a bus.

The lawsuit claims Schultz detained Becerra, threatened to shoot him and was “exhilarated” when police arrived.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

A special prosecutor concluded Schultz shouldn’t have pulled her gun, but criminal charges weren’t warranted.

A telephone message for Schultz left with the Lakewood police department was not immediately returned.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that Becerra was running to catch the bus, not Schultz.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.