Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen who died in Colorado school shooting laid to rest

May 17, 2019 6:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado teen killed while trying to stop a gunman in his school has been laid to rest.

About 400 people attended the burial of 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo on Friday following a Catholic funeral service. The crowd included his classmates from the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The procession to the cemetery near the foothills south of Denver included Castillo’s beloved Jeep. His casket was led in by a bagpiper.

The ceremony came two days after nearly 2,000 people attended a public memorial service for Castillo, who was remembered for the selflessness he showed throughout his life.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Two other students joined Castillo in rushing the gunman at the school on May 7 just days before graduation. Eight other students were wounded, but have all of them been released from the hospital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.